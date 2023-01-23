Kip Sabian has a wild story of doing crowd work.

The AEW star recently joined a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he recalled a time he was working an indie event and an older couple were behaving super aggressive towards him. Superbad says he got right in the couple’s face, but that’s when things took an odd turn. Check out the full story in the highlights below.

Recalls getting into this old couple’s face at an event:

So I’m doing the show and there’s this old dude and his Mrs. in the front row and they’re popping off. They’re getting super aggressive so I’m like, you know, what am I gonna do? I’m gonna mess with these guys. So I started messing with him and I started messing with his wife. I don’t remember what I said, but I said something like… what a real man looks like to this guy’s face.

Says the woman’s husband headbutted him, but he no-sold it:

So he gets right in my face and I’m staring him down and he literally leans over the guardrail and just headbutts me full-on on the nose, mid-match… (He was like) 70, 60, 70 (years old). But at this moment, I’m like, what can I do? Because getting headbutted on the nose just sucks so I completely no-sold it and just laughed in his face but then went back in the ring and cried a little bit to myself because it hurt so much or when I got backstage… I think I let him stay (in the crowd instead of signaling for security)… I mean I guess I was doing my job correctly.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)