AEW star Kib Sabian recently joined the Sappenin program to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably his thoughts on the wedding angle he did with Penelope Ford and Miro back in 2021.

Sabian recalls AEW approaching him with the idea to do a wedding angle with Ford on television, which occurred shortly after the two got engaged in real life. He says it was an idea that he quickly accepted as any chance to be on television is good.

We got engaged, and then the idea was pitched to us, ‘Do you guys want to do a wrestling wedding?’ ‘Yeah, sounds great.’ As a wrestler, as soon as you’re presented with TV time, you’re probably going to want to take the TV time. We thought we would have plenty of time to get married, but the timeline of the wrestling wedding got shot up. Don’t know of the reason why, but I guess there were changes in plans for stuff down the line, so they had to move it sooner. I’m pretty sure we had maybe three to four weeks to put together the wrestling wedding.

However, Sabian knew the on-screen wedding would end poorly for them and admits to being into omens. He says he didn’t want to jeopardize his real-life marriage with Ford and due to that suspicion he made sure they got married before the angle on television.

I’m very big on bad luck and omens. I didn’t want to get pretend married before we got really married because, to me, it could be a bad omen for our real marriage. We had to rush to get that done. We didn’t want a big wedding anyway, we wanted to put our money into our house as opposed to our wedding. We did a courthouse wedding, but that was almost canceled. That was two days or the day before we got married before the TV wedding. That was almost canceled because there was a snowstorm. The night before we got married, they called us up and said, ‘hey, we can’t do it, the roads aren’t clear.’ We’re panicking. The next morning, we get a call, ‘If you get here within an hour, we can do it.’ We rushed to get ready, we let our family know, we rushed through the snow to the courthouse to do it. Two days later, we got pretend married and [Penelope] nearly broke her face on the cake because it was so hard.

