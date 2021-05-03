AEW star Kip Sabian took to Twitter earlier today to call out his former partner Miro, who attacked Sabian on last week’s episode of Dynamite. The Superbad One writes, “Thanks @ToBeMiro. Surgery incoming. Eyes finally opened.”

AEW tag champion Nick Jackson revealed on social media that he has received his full COVID-19 vaccination, then takes a shot at critics who believed he was an anti-vaxer. He states, “So blessed to be fully vaccinated! To think there’s actually people online that think were anti vax/covid/trumpers/birthers!”