For much of their run in WWE, Pretty Deadly have thrived on exaggerated flair, fashion-forward arrogance, and sharply rehearsed presentation. What audiences rarely saw, however, was a deeper layer of character work that existed behind the curtain. According to Kit Wilson, that unseen foundation became central when he began pitching ideas for a singles run.

Wilson recently detailed how he and tag partner Elton Prince always viewed Pretty Deadly as more than what made it to television. “There’s only so much of the character that you see on screen,” Wilson explained, noting that the duo carried a far more developed version of their personas backstage. “Me and Elton and Pretty Deadly, we have so much of the character behind the scenes that never actually comes to the forefront.”

One of the most consistent themes in those early concepts was satire rooted in exaggerated machismo. Wilson confirmed that toxic masculinity was always part of Pretty Deadly’s DNA, even if it was not emphasized on WWE programming. “A whole big section of the Pretty Deadly character was toxic masculinity,” he said, pointing out that traces of it appeared in early independent promos and internal pitch materials. Ultimately, it was a creative direction they kept in reserve rather than foregrounding week to week.

That long-simmering idea resurfaced when Wilson began preparing for the possibility of standing on his own. As discussions about a singles presentation took shape, he brought multiple creative visions to the table. “When it came to me being on my own, I was pitching ideas,” Wilson recalled, explaining that he initially outlined several broad concepts. The one that resonated most leaned heavily into that earlier theme, reframed and sharpened for a solo spotlight.

The pitch was formalized in a document that left little doubt about its intent. “The word document was labeled ‘limited edition Kit Wilson,’” he said, clarifying that the phrase was not an afterthought but the core of the character. “Limited edition, Kit Wilson. That was the initial idea.” The concept framed Wilson as a curated, self-aware exaggeration of masculinity, blending confidence, irony, and presentation into something deliberately performative.

From a wider industry perspective, Wilson’s comments highlight how much modern WWE character development happens away from the cameras. Wrestlers are often building layered identities long before fans ever see them, with unused ideas waiting for the right creative opening. That kind of long-term thinking can give performers flexibility when roles change or new opportunities emerge.

As Wilson continues refining his singles identity, the groundwork laid during his time in Pretty Deadly may prove more valuable than it first appeared. Characters that are carefully constructed behind the scenes tend to translate with greater clarity when they finally reach the screen, especially when the performer understands exactly what they are trying to say and why.

