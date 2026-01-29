When conversations turn to the greatest tag teams in wrestling history, Kit Wilson does not pretend there is a single correct answer. Instead, the Pretty Deadly standout frames the debate through the lens most wrestlers eventually use: the teams that shaped how they watched, understood, and fell in love with tag team wrestling in the first place.

During a recent appearance with Chris Van Vliet, Wilson admitted his picks might sound obvious on the surface, but they are rooted firmly in personal experience. “You just have to go from your own personal experience of what you are watching,” Wilson explained. “So maybe it seems a bit simple and silly, but I’m going to have to go The New Day. I’m going to have to go The Usos.” Those modern WWE staples, he noted, set a standard for chemistry, consistency, and identity that still defines the division today.

Wilson then shifted to a group that loomed large during his formative years as a fan. “I’m going to have to go DX,” he said, clarifying that his reference was not the polished, nostalgia-driven version that later generations remember. “Not even the popular DX that everyone loves. I’m talking the DX that I grew up on. The Triple H, Shawn Michaels kind of glow stick DX.” That era, chaotic and irreverent, left a lasting impression on how he views tag team charisma.

No list felt complete without the high-flying innovators who dominated the late 1990s and early 2000s. “And then the Hardy Boys,” Wilson added without hesitation. Their longevity and evolution across multiple eras, he suggested, separated them from many of their peers and gave fans a rare chance to grow alongside a team over time.

Wilson also made sure to include Edge and Christian, even if their run together was comparatively brief. “Yeah, they’ve got to be,” he said. “I want Edge and Christian there. I want a whole lot of other teams there.” Van Vliet pushed back slightly, noting that Edge and Christian were only an active tag team for a short window. Wilson did not disagree, but that brevity did not diminish their impact for him. “And that’s it. And I loved it,” he responded. “Obviously I see a lot of ourselves in there, and again Edge has actually helped us a fair amount in the earlier days, which was fantastic.”

What stood out to Wilson was how memorable that short run became. He pointed out that while he had to revisit Edge and Christian through DVDs and retrospectives, teams like The Hardys were a constant presence. “They didn’t have that longevity,” he said. “So when I was watching, I kind of missed it. I know so much about them because I went back and watched it.” Van Vliet added a striking statistic to underscore the point, mentioning that all of Edge and Christian’s tag title reigns may have occurred within an 11-month span.

Wilson’s reflections speak to a larger truth within tag team wrestling: influence is not always measured by years together or the number of reigns accumulated. Sometimes, a short burst of creativity can resonate just as strongly, especially when it helps shape the next generation of performers who are watching closely.

As tag team wrestling continues to evolve across WWE and beyond, voices like Wilson’s help illustrate how past eras remain deeply woven into the present. The teams that inspired him still echo in modern presentations, not as carbon copies, but as foundations that newer acts reinterpret in their own way.

