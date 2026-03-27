Kit Wilson is ready to make the most out of his time in the spotlight tonight in “The Steel City.”

Ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA., the WWE Superstar spoke with Rick Ucchino of The Takedown on SI.com to promote the show.

During the discussion, the former Pretty Deadly member questioned Jelly Roll’s claimed for pro wrestling and how he plans to make the most out of his high-profile match against the international music star this evening.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Jelly Roll’s claimed passion for pro wrestling: “A lot of the time in wrestling it’s who has the biggest heart, who has the [most] passion. And… that is one thing Jelly has in spades. This is a man who cares. This is a man who has heart and who has passion. That’s what’s gotten him to be as successful as he is right now in the entertainment industry.”

On his match against Jelly Roll tonight on WWE SmackDown in Pittsburgh: “No matter how good it goes, no matter how crazy it gets, it’s always gonna be entertaining. I can promise you that the match [Friday] is gonna be one of the most entertaining things on the show, as last week’s slam poetry was.”

On making the most out of his high-profile match tonight: “I don’t take this lightly. This is a big deal. I’m gonna make the most of it in every single category. In the ring, I’m gonna show my dominance. On the way to the ring, I’m gonna show how good I look. Afterwards, I’m gonna continue to run my mouth like I did before. And I’ll do it the same the week after, and after, and after. This is just a launching pad to bigger and better things.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.