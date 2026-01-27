Kit Wilson appeared as a guest on this week’s episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the Pretty Deadly member spoke about his viral theme song,

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his new WWE theme song going viral: “I ended up having a fair amount of input. I was pushing for new music when I kind of found out what the situation was going to be and maybe I was gonna go solo. I started messaging a lot, saying, ‘I would love new music, can I get new music?’ Then eventually I got into contact with Neil [Lawi, the head of WWE Music Group], I believe, and then he called me. We had a little discussion on the phone. He said, ‘What kind of thing are you looking for?’ So I said, ‘Can I send you an email?’ Got off the phone and I started writing this email just with all my references, with all the songs I like, with all the ideas I had, lyrics, kind of the theme of it, the vibe of it. So I had so much [input].”

On Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Jennie from the group Blackpink, Harry Styles, The 1975, and Jade Thirlwall being among the inspirations for the song and more on his input in making it: “There’s just so many references there. I sent them all. I timestamped the bits that I like, the choruses, the here, the here. I’m always trying to give as much as I can so as much of me is there. And then they came back, gave me the first draft. It sounded great. A few tweaks, a few tweaks, a few tweaks and we kind of, I felt like we hit it, you know?”

On character changes heading into his current singles run: “It was scary going from Pretty Deadly [to] being a singles guy, because our whole career in this company was Pretty Deadly. And I remember kind of having a discussion, and I think I was talking to Triple H, and he said, ‘Do you still want this music? Do you still want the ‘Yes Boy?’ Do you still want this aspect?’ And I did, and I cherish so much of that. That was so much of who I was as a person. I was scared, but I just felt like if we’re going to this new chapter, we have to go. So I said, ‘I want to get rid of all of that.’ And then obviously it comes back if it comes back, but I just wanted to start new. And I think, as you say, a fresh new start is, it’s going pretty good.”

On U.S. and Intercontinental Championship aspirations as a singles star: “I think I’d be a really good U.S. champion. I’ve always made this point in private, but I guess I’ll say it publicly, again, I’m a tag guy ’til I die. I would love to win the U.S. title, and I would love to cut that thing right in half. I’ll give half to Elton. I’ll take half. I’ll proudly wear the half. I’ll come to SmackDown, but the other half in my eyes belongs to Elton. So I think that’s a venture I’d like to take on. I’m a singles guy now, I am. But, again, my mindset was always tag, I just never even remotely considered being a singles guy. And now I’m here, I’m going to commit just as much as I’ll commit to everything. So, yeah, I am a singles guy. I will come for the U.S. title. I really want the IC title. I love the Intercontinental Championship. It’s always been a favorite of mine. So those are two big goals now. I think we’ll get there.”