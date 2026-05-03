The Miz nearly made a painful mistake on TikTok, but Kit Wilson stepped in just in time to stop it.

In the clip, Miz is visibly frustrated after dealing with Danhausen’s antics and winds up to punch a wall. Before he can follow through, Wilson quickly intervenes and prevents him from doing something he likely would have regretted.

The moment plays off Miz’s ongoing irritation while adding a comedic twist, with Wilson positioned as the unexpected voice of reason.

It’s another example of WWE leaning into short-form content, blending storyline frustration with humor to create quick, shareable moments across social media.