Both members of Pretty Deadly had exciting personal life news last week.

As noted, Elton Prince and Kelly Kincaid announced the birth of their child Poppy Faye Howley on September 20.

The other member of the WWE tag-team, Kit Wilson, also had some exciting personal life experiences this past week.

Wilson tied the knot with Stevie Turner, as the two pro wrestling stars got married.

In related news, Brooks Jensen also got married last week.

Busy week in the personal lives of several WWE and NXT Superstars!

Congratulations to them all.