Kaito Kiyomiya kept his unbeaten N-1 Victory campaign intact in Osaka, while Yoshiki Inamura picked up an important win over Shane Haste. NOAH’s September 20 results put Kiyomiya on seven points after four A Block matches.

Kiyomiya defeated Takashi Sugiura in 12 minutes, 32 seconds with the Skywalk Elbow. His record now stands at three wins and one draw, while Sugiura fell to two wins and two losses for four points.

That continues the strong start Kiyomiya established when he won his opening two tournament matches.

In the main event, Inamura pinned Haste after DIS CHARGE at 17:57. The victory moved Inamura to five points, with a 2-1-1 record. Haste left Osaka with four points and a 2-2 record.

Elsewhere in the block, Chen defeated Yuki Iino in 9:42 with The Exclamation Mark. Chen improved to 2-2 and four points, while Iino remained without a point after four consecutive losses.

Alpha Wolf also finished the show on six points at 3-1, with Kazuyuki Fujita on two points at 1-3. NOAH reported a sold-out crowd of 500 at Umeda Sky Building’s Stella Hall.

The tournament continues with B Block action in Tokushima on September 21.

Source: Pro Wrestling NOAH official September 20 results.