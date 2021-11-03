It looks like a new storyline is developing between Imperium and Toxic Attraction.

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode featured a backstage segment where McKenzie Mitchell interviewed new NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner about last week’s Halloween Havoc win over MSK. They were interrupted by new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, who invited Imperium to come watch their six-woman match next week.

“The mat is sacred, but America has its benefits,” Barthel said to Aichner as they watched Dolin and Jayne walk away.

That six-woman match announced for next week will see Toxic Attraction’s Dolin, Jayne and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose take on Io Shirai, Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.

The match was made after Shirai interrupted Rose’s show-opening in-ring segment on tonight’s show. Zoey Stark was shown beat down in the back by Dolin and Jayne, who then joined Rose in the ring for a triple team attack on Shirai. That attack went on until Carter and Catanzaro made the save.

Regarding the Stark injury angle, it was later noted on commentary that she was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated, and that there will be updates later in the week.

Another tag team match has been announced for next week’s NXT 2.0 episode with Kushida and Ikemen Jiro taking on The Creed Brothers. Kushida and Jiro have feuded with The Diamond Mine for a weeks now, and the rivalry saw Jiro and Kushida dress up as Brutus Creed and Julius Creed for Halloween last week.

Next week’s NXT show will also feature the return of Kay Lee Ray. WWE has aired “coming soon” teaser vignettes for KLR in recent weeks, and a new vignette aired tonight where the longest-reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion in history declared that she will “start to rage” next Tuesday night.

KLR came to the main NXT brand from NXT UK back in late August, defeating Valentina Feroz on the August 24 episode, then defeating Ember Moon on September 7. Her last match came on the September 21 show, a win over Amari Miller.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT 2.0 show. Below are related clips and photos from tonight:

