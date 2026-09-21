The Knockout Bros have secured another shot at the team that ended their IWGP Tag Team Championship reign.

NJPW confirmed that OSKAR and Yuto-Ice will challenge HENARE and Great-O-Khan at Korakuen Hall on October 6. The Road to King of Pro-Wrestling match gives the former champions a rematch of their June encounter at Dominion.

HENARE and O-Khan won the titles that night after O-Khan used a chair. Their upcoming meeting with the Knockout Bros will be the champions’ first defense of this reign.

The challengers earned the opportunity by beating Togi Makabe and Toru Yano in the September 19 Battle Line Hokkaido main event.

Getting that win required more than overcoming the two legal opponents. Tomoaki Honma interfered, and Takashi Iizuka joined the fight as the match grew increasingly chaotic. Chairs and Makabe’s chain also came into play.

OSKAR broke up a late pinning attempt after Yuto-Ice absorbed a series of attacks. The Knockout Bros eventually regrouped, hit their tandem finish and secured the victory, putting their pursuit of a second championship reign back on track.

Sources: NJPW’s title-match announcement and official September 19 match report.