IMPACT Wrestling announced last night on AXS that the Knockouts title will be defended on next week’s program.

New champion Su Yung will be defending against the former champion Deonna Purrazzo in a rematch from last Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay per view. The Virtuosa was initially set to defend against Kylie Rae, but due to Rae “no-showing” a last minute substitution was made in Su Yung.

The storyline IMPACT is pushing is that Purrazzo was unprepared to face someone from the Undead Realm, and will look to capture her second reign as the head of the Knockouts division.

Also announced for next week is The North’s Ethan Page taking on Doc Gallows from the Good Brothers, as well as a tag team bout of Eddie Edwards/ Rich Swann versus Eric Young/Sami Callihan.

