The non-WWE shows in Las Vegas, Nevada during WrestleMania Week this week continue to shape up.

Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling (TJPW) announced this week that the previously advertised Masha Slamovich vs. Miu Watanabe match during their WrestleMania Week show in “Sin City” will now be for Slamovich’s TNA Knockouts Championship.

The following announcement was released to confirm the news:

Masha Slamovich vs Miu Watanabe at “Queri Presents TJPW LIVE in Las Vegas“ is now officially a TNA Knockouts World Championship Match!



The show is now even more can’t-miss for US fans and fans worldwide!



– Princess of Princess Championship Match: Mizuki vs Miyu Yamashita

– Princess Tag Championship Match: Shoko Nakajima / Hyper Misao vs Yuki Kamifuku / Wakana Uehara

– International Princess Championship Match: Suzume vs Jada Stone

– TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs Miu Watanabe

– Maki Itoh / Zara ZaKher vs Max the Impaler / Pom Harajuku

– Yuki Arai vs Arisu Endo

– Rika Tatsumi / Shino Suzuki / Vert Vixen vs Yuki Aino / Raku / VIVA VAN