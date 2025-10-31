KnokX Pro has changed some policies as a result of the very viral incident involving Quinton “Rampage” Jackson’s son Raja Jackson and Syko Stu back in August.
Because of what happened, the local California-based pro wrestling promotion issued a public announcement regarding filming and who is allowed access behind-the-scenes at their future events.
The official statement released on Friday regarding the changes reads as follows:
Effective immediately, unauthorized access to KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy is strictly prohibited.
Only current students, active staff, and officially approved affiliates may enter or conduct business on the premises. Media personnel, former clients, past affiliates, or any individual not directly affiliated with KnokX Pro are not permitted to enter, film, or appear at our facility without prior written authorization from ownership.
All visits, collaborations, and media or filming requests must be submitted in advance and approved by KnokX Pro management or ownership.
Any unauthorized person or group found on the premises will be asked to leave immediately. Failure to comply will result in removal by staff and may be considered trespassing under California law.
During live public events, security are authorized to refuse entry or to remove anyone.