New Level’s AEW entrance music came together at nearly the last possible minute.

Kofi and Austin Creed made their surprise AEW debuts at All In from Wembley Stadium, entering to “New Level” by A$AP Ferg and Future. The song was a fitting choice for the former New Day members as they began the next chapter of their careers under their new team name.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show (see video below), Kofi revealed that the idea originated with Creed while the two were negotiating their AEW contracts.

“With regard to how we got the actual music is crazy because when we were negotiating the contracts, Austin says, ‘Ask them if we can get New Level as an entrance song,’” Kofi said. “Tony said he thinks he can do that and make it work. We went, ‘What?!?!’ Now, it’s real, and we have to figure out how to make it happen.”

AEW initially attempted to secure the song, but Kofi said there were difficulties getting in contact with the appropriate people. That led the duo to start working their own connections.

“I think they contacted Sony but they were having trouble getting in touch with them. We put in some calls,” Kofi continued. “We called E because he is Mr. Hip Hop and Mr. Rap, figuring he might have a connection. ‘Who should we talk to?’”

Big E didn’t have a direct connection to Ferg, but suggested that Kofi and Creed reach out to former WWE writer Kaz and Peter Rosenberg.

“We contacted Kaz and Rosenberg and explained the situation,” Kofi said. “Pete knows Ferg, ‘I’m gonna call Ferg and his manager.’ Literally, within 20 minutes, ‘Yup, they’re down. They’re going to talk to the right people.’”

From there, everything came together remarkably quickly.

“He linked up Ferg’s manager with AEW and we made it happen in less than 24 hours before we debuted,” Kofi revealed. “What started as a thought Austin had while listening to music on the treadmill ended up coming to reality because he put it into the universe.”

Ferg also acknowledged New Level’s arrival following All In. Sharing footage of Kofi and Creed’s debut on social media, he wrote, “Welcome back Kofi and Austin Creed!!! It’s AH NEW DAY !!!”

Kofi and Creed debuted as New Level during the Trios Roulette match at All In, teaming with Swerve Strickland and leaving Wembley Stadium as the new AEW World Trios Champions.

Also during the interview, Kofi and Austin Creed detailed WWE’s proposed pay cut of ‘more than 50%’ and how they considered it “not fair.”