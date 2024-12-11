– Kofi Kingston surfaced on social media on Wednesday morning to release a statement addressing the nuclear heat he and Xavier Woods received from the WWE Universe for their first appearance since turning on Big E. during the New Day 10th Anniversary Celebration.

“I’m still so incredibly disappointed in the people of Wichita, Kansas for not letting us speak,” Kingston wrote via X. “I’m also disappointed in the WWE Universe for your lack of sympathy on social media platforms. I really think that if you’d just hear us out, you’d change your minds.”

I’m still so incredibly disappointed in the people of Wichita, Kansas for not letting us speak. I’m also disappointed in the WWE Universe for your lack of sympathy on social media platforms. I really think that if you’d just hear us out, you’d change your minds. — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) December 11, 2024

– Also new from the world of WWE and social media is a video from Becky Lynch’s official Instagram page. “The Man” promotes her Deck Yeah! appearance on December 11 at 9am PST. playing Magic: The Gathering.

“I’m always ready for a new challenger, no matter the competition,” Lynch wrote. “Xolo Maridueña thinks that just because it’s my first game of Magic: The Gathering I can’t win? I’ll show him ‘no mercy’. #MTGFoundations #MTG #magicthegathering.”