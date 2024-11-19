Odyssey Jones was making a name for himself within the wrestling community just a couple of months ago.

He hit a viral double sidewalk slam of both massive Authors of Pain members, was gelling with The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at the start of their in-fighting issues, and then …

And then he was gone.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Kingston was asked about the abrupt removal of Jones from WWE television.

“One of the main lessons that I’ve learned is that you never know what tomorrow is going to bring with WWE,” Kingston said. “You always have to be ready to adjust at the drop of a hat. There have been times where we have known what’s going to happen at a “Monday Night Raw” for weeks and we work towards that, and then we get into the building, and then all of a sudden, we’re doing the exact opposite.”

Kingston continued, “It’s your ability to adjust and roll with the punches that pulls you up. Nothing ever goes as planned. So all that to say, you know, once Odyssey was out of the mix, we just had to figure out a way to pivot and keep the story going and keep on moving forward, because, as they say, the show must go on. You figure out the best ways to adjust.”