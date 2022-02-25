WWE superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald about this year’s Royal Rumble, and coming up short on his high-risk spot that led to an early elimination. The New Day member adds that he’s already cooking up some big ideas for next year’s Rumble, adding that this year’s botch only motivates him more. Highlights from the interview are below.

On coming up short during his big Royal Rumble spot this year:

It was something I had walked through a few times and it was always going to hurt, so I couldn’t practice it full out. When I did it, I think I jumped too high, which has never been a problem, I could have jumped further out, but it’s okay.

Says he already has plans for next year’s Rumble:

I can’t wait for next year’s Rumble because I already have a bunch of different ideas. Normally, I wait until the day of or the week of to think of something to do. Ironically, after having that failed attempt, my mind has been flooded with three, four, five different ideas already for next year. It’s all good. It’s a lesson in putting yourself out there. What I’m trying to emphasize to people is not being afraid to fail. If you want to do something that’s epic, cool, and fulfilling, there’s going to be a level of risk. Unfortunately at the Rumble, I didn’t quite make it. There will always be next year.

