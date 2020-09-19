Former WWE champion Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by FOX 28 in Columbus Ohio to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

Says he’s enjoying spending more time at home with his family:

“I’ve been able to spend an amazing amount of time at home with my family and my kids. I’m just trying to cherish this time…I’ve been on the road for ten years consistently and I’ve never spent this much time at home.”

On raising more money for the Connor’s Cure foundation:

“Anything we can do to be part of that, even if it’s just putting a smile on people’s faces, is essential for us. We had this amazing zoom meeting the other day. No, it wasn’t face to face, but it was interactive in a way that I don’t know we’d be able to do, you know. We got to meet with several people at the same time and again, it was like all smiles. It’s different interacting virtually, but at the same time it is still doing what we love to do and that’s put smiles on people’s faces and let these kids know that we are here to support them in any way.”