Kofi Kingston comments on being with WWE for 15 years.

The New Day member and former world champion took to Instagram to express his gratitude for reaching the milestone, where he also shared a video of his company debut.

Time is f*d up, man… 15 years…how?! Seems like it was just yesterday that I was smiling my way through the nervousness on this entrance in Charlottesville, Virginia. I had no idea where the road would lead, but boy, have we come a long way…

15 straight years of bumps, matches, tours, stories, laughs, friendships, brotherhoods and sisterhoods…(well I’m not a sister, but you get it; family sh*t, bruh!).

So many memories. And I am grateful for them all.

Thanks to my wife for her love and support throughout this adventure. I’d not get to do this if it were not for her. I love you @earthmamarising!

And finally, thank you all for riding with me on this incredible journey. And we ain’t done yet…