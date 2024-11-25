Kofi Kingston is ready for the special 10-Year Anniversary episode of WWE Raw in honor of The New Day.

As noted, WWE announced today that they will be celebrating ten years of The New Day with a special episode of WWE Raw on December 2.

Commenting on the news today was the aforementioned WWE Champion, who shared the following comments to Metro.co.uk about the honor:

“It’s pretty incredible to have had that level of impact on the industry. I actually sent Woods a text this morning about how appreciative I was of him, of being my tag team partner. I never lose sight of how rare and special our bond is. WWE right now is the hottest it’s been in so long. The whole anniversary, we’re really excited to celebrate it, but at the same time, we got a lot more work to do.”

