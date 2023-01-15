WWE superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling about a wide range of topics, which included the former world champion weighing in on Stephanie McMahon’s decision to step down from her role as Co-CEO, what that resignation means, and how important Stephanie is to the company and the talent backstage. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

I’ve been so lucky to have gotten to know Stephanie very well over the past 15 years, and her passion for the industry is just undeniable. I mean, obviously, it’s the family business, but, you know, just listening to her talk — I’m even getting goosebumps thinking about it right now — but going to different events and listening to her talk about the impacts that we’ve made as a company and just her experience going from a youth all the way to an adult, like, WWE is her life, so she means a lot.

She does so much for the company, whether a lot of it gets seen or not. She is part of the lifeblood that allows the WWE to exist, so her presence will definitely be missed for sure, but I think she’s earned the right to retire and enjoy her family life, and I’m happy for her in that sense.

