Kofi Kingston spoke with Steve Fall at NBC Sports Boston to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Kingston talked about whether he feels there could be Trios Titles in WWE:

“Anything is possible. There’s a lot of trios going on, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes, The Bloodline, The New Day. We’ll see how E (Big E) does in coming back. He’s getting a lot better too for those who are concerned and whatnot. He was actually roller skating the other day. I was like, ‘Oh my God. You’re alright.’ He’s coming along and he’s in great spirits. We’re just kind of taking it one day at a time with him. But yeah, I think a trios title would be interesting. It would obviously be something that’s never been before in WWE, so who knows? You gotta stay tuned and watch to find out.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription