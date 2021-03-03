Kofi Kingston did an interview with NBC10 Boston.

The former WWE Champion talked about the diversity within WWE’s talent roster at the moment.

“You know, particularly in the last decade, representation has increased tenfold. You talk about the women’s movement, I think The Bellas were the ones who really kick-started it off when Nikki Bella had tweeted something out like ‘Give Divas A Chance’ and it was just a situation where on television you would see a lot of short matches for the girls. A lot of times on live TV, the nature of it is that a match you might have 15 minutes for, all of a sudden you have seven minutes for because you have to be out by a certain time, otherwise you’re rolling into the territory of a different show so we have to be off at a certain time and what it seemed like what was happening was that a lot of times, the girls were the ones who were getting their time cut, so now you’re expected to go out and have, you know, and show your talent but then you only had about two minutes to do it and I think we’ve done a lot, a much better job of being able to give the women time to be able to go out there and tell that story. Over the past five years, you had the first-ever female, all-female Royal Rumble, all women’s pay-per-view, every match from top to bottom was all women. The first-ever Money In The Bank Ladder match which is match where you have several different contenders compete to get a briefcase that is suspended from the top of the arena, [you climb] the ladder and grab it, whoever grabs it then has a contract to challenge for the WWE Title or any title of their choosing at any given time.

It’s commonplace now, but there was a time when you never had that before so that’s all happened in the past decade, the past five years and then even with talent from all over the world right now, our roster is so incredibly diverse. I mean, you look at it, you see a lot of African-American talent, you see a lot of talent from Japan, you see people from Mexico, you see people from Canada, you know what I’m saying? You see people from India, you see people from all over the world and that is really what WWE should be because we influence everybody. Like I’ve had the luxury of traveling all over the world and seeing the impact that WWE has in so many different nations across the world. So, why wouldn’t we have representation? It just makes sense so, I’m proud of the diversity we have on the roster right now. Right now, it’s probably the most diverse that it has ever been and it keeps on getting more and more diverse and really that’s what it’s all about when you think about, again, the amount of countries and the amount of people that we touch with this amazing product.”