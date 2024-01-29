WWE superstar Kofi Kingston appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up this evening’s Raw in Tampa, where Kingston will challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship. During his chat, the former world champion spoke about his current goals in WWE, as well as how he’s felt about the New Day’s feud witH Imperium. Highlights can be found below.

His current goals in WWE:

My whole thing with goals is, what I’ve learned about being in this industry is that no matter what goals you set, nothing ever goes that way. It just doesn’t. I really concentrate more on being able to adjust to whatever is thrown at me and be able to take what’s given to me and make it more than it was when it was given to me. So for example, we were just talking about this storyline-wise, me and Wood, we weren’t involved in a storyline for almost a year. Still on TV, doing stuff, having great matches, being able to do all that. But from a storyline-perspective, it wasn’t, it was NXT, when we went there and we had our whole run with the titles and all that, which was great.

On The New Day’s feud with Imperium:

The time period between that and what we’re doing now with Imperium, that just happened. Because when me and Giovanni were in there, he ends up getting hurt and getting concussed, and we had to stop the match mid-match. They would have never written that into a storyline, and only because that happened, allowed for me to go in there and go against Ludwig, and then allow him to show a different side that you didn’t think that he had. You always look at Ludwig and Giovanni as Gunther’s side pieces, for lack of a better word [laughs]. That’s what you visualize them as, and now we give them a chance to step up and be their own people and level up. That only happened because me and Gio were in there, and he ended up getting hurt. That happens, and then Woods comes in the next week, and he’s allowed to show a different side, and now all of a sudden, it’s like, oh my god, New Day’ turning up. Then we had this match this past week, and we’re out in the stands and we’re fighting, and we’re going through tables, and all the sudden, people are like, ‘Oh, this is great, this is an aggressive side of New Day that we haven’t seen before.’ You’ve seen it before, but it’s really when the situation warrants for it to happen. I take a lot of pride in being able to do that and be able to adjust based on what the situation demands.

