Kofi Kingston did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about Big E beating Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Title. Here are some of the highlights:

The rivalry between The New Day and The Usos:

“Think about the old school, when you had guys like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels feud for the intercontinental championship, and they’d have these classic matches,” Kingston says. “Then they did their own thing, grew and eventually met again for the WWE championship. That’s what is happening here us and The Usos, and Roman and Big E.”

Big E originally planned to be in The Shield:

“Big E was supposed to be a part of The Shield,” Kingston says. “He didn’t end up being a part of it, they did their thing, and we had a bunch of clashes with The Shield. And we had so many battles with The Usos. We’ve all had incredible growth, and now we’ve found each other again. “Roman climbed the ladder. Now Big E has, too. People who have been watching WWE for the past eight years are really going to enjoy this, and we’re going to make it special for everyone. This is the next chapter, and we’re going to knock this out of the park.”

The future of WWE: