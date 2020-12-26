WWE superstar Kofi Kingston took to Twitter during last night’s Christmas Day edition of SmackDown to congratulate his New Day brother Big E on becoming the new Intercontinental champion. Kingston writes, “When you fall asleep with the kids, then wake up to find out that your brother won the IC Championship. Congrats @WWEBigE! LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!”

When you fall asleep with the kids, then wake up to find out that your brother won the IC Championship….

Congrats @WWEBigE! 🙌🏾 LETS GOOOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/7uIAaH8Kyd — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) December 26, 2020

Big E defeated the former champion Sami Zayn in a lumberjack match in the shows headliner. Afterwards Big E would cut a celebratory promo wearing a construction hat, one that Zayn now demands WWE take down from their socials.