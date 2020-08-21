Kofi Kingston Featured in New Cricket Wireless Ad

Kofi Kingston was featured in a new ad for Cricket Wireless to help promote SummerSlam. The series is called Unlimited Trash Talk & Text. Other ads will feature the Miz, Sheamus and Charlotte leading up to the PPV on August 23rd. Kingston answers questions about his hair, the New Day’s podcast and more.
Kingston announced that he was injured last month and isn’t expected to return until September at the earliest. SummerSlam is taking place on August 23rd in Orlando, FL at the Amway Center inside the ThunderDome.
ICYMI: @TrueKofi goes OFF in @CricketNation’s latest #SummerSlam series, Unlimited Trash Talk & Text!
And we hear that @WWESheamus, @MikeTheMiz, and @MsCharlotteWWE might have some things to say this week, too. 👀 pic.twitter.com/t5SZmBTQny
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2020
