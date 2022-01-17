WWE superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with METRO about Mustafa Ali, with the New Day member sharing high praise for Ali, even stating that he has a “great mind for the business.” It should be noted that this interview was released prior to Ali revealing on Twitter that he had requested his release from WWE. Highlights are below.

Says there was a perfect program already written for him and Ali but the WWE higher-ups went in a different direction:

It was perfect! It was written, you didn’t even have to go out of your way to creatively write anything else, it was perfect! But alas, that’s not the direction that ‘the office’, I guess, wanted to go in. That’s just kinda the way that it goes! Maybe down the line we’ll get a [chance] to revisit that opportunity.

Has high praise for Ali: