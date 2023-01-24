Kofi Kingston is a big fan of Pretty Deadly and believes the group could really succeed on the WWE main roster.

The New Day member discussed this topic during his latest interview on the Under The Ring podcast, where he praised the former NXT tag team champions for being naturals at connecting with the crowd. Check out Kingston’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says Pretty Deadly truly understands how to connect with the crowd:

To be able to go there every week and just watch and observe and give little nuggets of advice, especially with Pretty Deadly. I feel like they’re so incredibly special with the way they’re able to connect with the crowd, even if it’s a way that the crowd is repulsed by them [laughs]. You know? It’s not an easy thing to do. It’s very difficult to go out there and get people emotionally invested in what you do and they got it man.

Thinks the group will be a big hit on the WWE main roster:

They got it. Hopefully, when the time is right, they come up to the main roster and the WWE universe is going to be pleasantly surprised…the people that are not familiar with their work are going to be very impressed, for sure.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)