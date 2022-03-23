WWE superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Bart Winkler about all things pro-wrestling, which included Kingston providing an update on New Day partner Big E, and what he’s got going on for this year’s WrestleMania 38. Highlights from the interview are below.

Provides an update on Big E:

Yeah, man, with regard to E, for those who don’t know, he actually broke his neck a couple of weeks ago. And luckily, you know, I say, luckily, but, you know, he fractured his C1 and C6 and it wasn’t any worse than that. He didn’t have any spinal cord damage, he didn’t have any misalignment. He is moving around pretty well, all things considered. and it’s now just a matter of rest and recovery, he will not be available for WrestleMania, for sure, I can guarantee you that.

Doesn’t know what he’s doing at WrestleMania this year:

But with regards to what I’m going to be doing at WrestleMania, I don’t know, I’m not sure. Hopefully, Woods will be back and we can mix it up with some of these tag teams out there. But everything is up in the air, you never know what is going to happen leading up to WrestleMania, that’s why it’s so exciting right now because we really just don’t know.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)