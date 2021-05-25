During his interview with Sports Illustrated, Kofi Kingston spoke on how happy he’d be to see Big E challenge Roman Reigns. Here’s what he had to say:

If E gets thrust into that role, going toe-to-toe with the universal champion, if that happens, [Xavier] Woods and me are going to lose our minds. I’m not big on looking too far ahead, but if that were to happen, E will exceed every expectation. He can talk, can make you laugh, he can gyrate his hips and he can beat you up. I’m so happy to see his success with the intercontinental championship, being able to continue the legacy of the workhorse title. His way with words is unmatched, and his ability to connect with the crowd is very special. E is ready to be at the top of this industry.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: SI.