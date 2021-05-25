During his interview with SI, Kofi Kingston heaped praise upon Xavier Woods. Here’s what he had to say:

Xavier’s level of grind, I’ve never seen anything like it. He’s gone from not having a YouTube channel to having two million subscribers. And it’s more than that. He makes people feel heard, he is a problem-solver. He was the visionary behind all of The New Day. All these special moments we’ve been able to give, the spark for all of them is from Woods. He thinks on such a different level.

