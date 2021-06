During his appearance on The Bump, Kofi Kingston had high praise for Matt Riddle. Here’s what he had to say:

Oh, he’s great, man. For as chill as he is, like, outside the ring, he is so 180 of that. I think he’s got a lot of potential. It was definitely a battle, but you love to see it. I love a challenge. I’ve always wanted to go up against the best competition, and I think Riddle is definitely one of the best.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: The Bump. H/T 411Mania.