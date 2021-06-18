During his appearance on The Bump, Kofi Kingston gave his thoughts on the R-K-Bro tag team. Here’s what he had to say:

It was crazy because I think all of us are watching R-K-Bro gel before our eyes. Unfortunately, that combination came at the end of the match – they came together. They’re a weird combination, but they’re so interesting to watch. I love seeing new teams kind of evolve and be born on the roster. I think a lot of people have been wanting to see a lot of new tag teams. The fact that Randy and Riddle came together, at first, everyone was like, what is this? What’s going on? But for whatever reason, it’s working. It’s impressive to see them come together.

Credit: The Bump. H/T 411Mania.