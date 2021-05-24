Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss last week’s WWE RAW, where he was put into the storyline with Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

It was noted how the WWE Title has been in a tug-of-war between Lashley and McIntyre, with others like Kofi, The Miz and Braun Strowman added into the scene for brief stretches.

“It feels really fresh,” Kingston said. “And we’re all underdogs. Look at Bobby’s journey to the title. Bobby’s grinded for so long to get to this point. He stepped away from WWE, came back with a vengeance and he found his way to the WWE championship. I know how hard he’s worked to get to this point, and I have a lot of respect for him. Bobby is a phenomenal champion, and I’m looking forward to mixing it up with him.”

It was noted that Kofi’s objective is not for “KofiMania” to be duplicated as he wants a chance to again show he is a main event Superstar, to showcase how he is a multi-dimensional talent unlike anyone else on the WWE roster. Kofi said he’s ready to show the world another gear if given the chance to be a two-time WWE Champion, confident that he is more than a one-hit wonder as world champ. Kofi defeated Randy Orton last week, and then Lashley in the non-title main event. He said tonight’s RAW will be a celebration.

“Last week, I defeated a future Hall of Famer, Randy Orton, pinning his shoulders to the mat, and then I pinned Bobby Lashley, the WWE champion, so you know this Monday is going to be a celebration,” Kingston said. “Top to bottom, it’s going to be a great show. I know I’m going to bring it, and, as the kids say, it’s going to be dope.”

There’s no word on if WWE has a “Summer of Kofi” planned but Kofi says he plans on controlling what he can control, and that is making every one of his segments can’t-miss TV for the fans.

“You never know how much time you’re going to get, so you have to maximize what you’re given in a way that is unique, entertaining and memorable,” Kingston said. “That’s what I will keep working to do.”

