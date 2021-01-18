Kofi Kingston recently discussed his jaw injury during The New Day’s “Feel The Power” podcast.

Kofi noted that he took a knee to the face from RAW Tag Team Champion Cedric Alexander several weeks back. As noted, this was when Kofi revealed back in December that he lost pieces of his teeth at the WWE TLC pay-per-view in the match that saw he and Xavier Woods drop the RAW Tag Team Titles to Cedric and Shelton Benjamin.

“I got kneed in the face by Cedric Alexander three weeks ago. A couple of my teeth chipped, it was fine and cool. The point of impact was real sore,” Kofi recalled. “I thought it was a bruise or whatever. The next week, we have a six-man match and everything was fine. A little bit of pain, not terrible. Then, the next week, right before we went out, it kept feeling like it was loose. As soon we get to the ring, I’m moving around and I feel it like get out of place and like it wasn’t set in.

“I feel that if the fans were there, I wouldn’t have felt that. Throughout the match, anytime I would get hit, I would grab my jaw. The entire match, I was thinking about it.”

Kofi added that had fans been in the crowd, the adrenaline may have been able to carry him through without it giving him so much trouble.

Following the title loss, Kofi teamed with Woods, Riddle and Jeff Hardy for an eight-man loss to The Hurt Business. Kofi and Woods then lost to The Miz and John Morrison on the January 4 RAW show.

There’s still no word on how long Kofi will be out of action, but we will keep you updated.

(H/T to Fightful)

