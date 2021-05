During his interview with Sports Illustrated, Kofi Kingston spoke on why he agreed to join the New Day. Here’s what he had to say:

One of my goals when I initially joined New Day, when Woods and E approached me about being in this group, I wanted to do something new—and I wanted to help Woods and E rise and do whatever I could do to help them achieve a level of stardom in this industry that they hadn’t before.

Credit: SI.