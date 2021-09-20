Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Rick Ucchino to promote tonight’s WWE RAW, which will be headlined by The New Day (Kingston, Xavier Woods, WWE Champion Big E) taking on SmackDown’s The Bloodline (SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns).

Kingston responded to fan criticism over how WWE is giving away The New Day vs. The Bloodline for free when they could save it for the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November. Kofi was asked if he’s surprised the six-man match is happening so soon.

“Oh, nothing surprises me,” Kingston said. “I think the great thing about WWE is that you don’t know what’s going on. I think a lot of people get upset when they can’t predict what’s happening, you know? You want to talk about how to build a show. How about just enjoy the match you’re about to get sooner than later?”

“You don’t know what’s gonna happen at Survivor Series. We might do it again and do it even better! The way that we do things is we work towards a great product in terms of telling the story. So sit back and relax and enjoy the story that’s being told to you.”

Tonight’s RAW will also feature The New Day hosting a Championship Celebration for Big E.

