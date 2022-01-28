WWE superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri from CBS Sports, where the former world champion spoke about Mustafa Ali, and how WWE refuses to grant Ali his release after publicly requesting it last weekend. Highlights are below.

Says he “feels” for Ali and understands the frustrations he’s going through:

“It’s a really complicated industry. I feel for him. I feel for him because I understand the frustrations that he’s going through. I feel like somebody who is so incredibly talented should always be afforded the opportunity to shine,” Kingston said. “He hasn’t really necessarily been given that, and that is one of the most unfortunate natures of our industry. I don’t know how to change that. It’s been like that for quite some time. I guess we’ll just kind of see where it all goes. I’m a firm believer in everything kind of happening for a reason. I think that when it’s all said and done, he will have grown from this whole experience, for sure. I don’t know where it’s going to end. I don’t know where it’s going to go.”

Says that no matter what Ali will always have his support:

“But he’ll always have my support in terms of my desire to want to see him do well because he is so incredibly talented not just in the ring, outside the ring too. As a person, just somebody who really wants to have a major impact on the world. So I’m hoping that he’s able to find some peace in the whole situation. I hope he’s able to find some happiness at the end of it when it’s all said and done with the light at the end of the tunnel… Regardless of what happens, there are going to be big things for him in his future.”