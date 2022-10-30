Kofi Kingston spoke with Steve Fall at NBC Sports Boston to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Kingston talked about who he feels is going to win the match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul at Crown Jewel next Saturday:

“I’m very impressed with the way that Logan Paul’s been able to naturally be so good, not even good, but amazing in the ring these past couple of matches that he’s had. Like, you’re not supposed to be that good. You’re not supposed to be able to pick it up that fast. From promos all the way to in-ring work, and moves, and attitude, and making things look realistic and believing it. You’re not supposed to be that good. I love the way he’s brought this amazing energy to the WWE, like you can’t take your eyes off him. It’s amazing.”

“Having said that, I gotta go with Roman Reigns. I mean, you’re not the undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Champion for almost two years now without being very, very good. His progression has been phenomenal. Seeing him develop in terms of character all the way from The Shield to what he is now, it’s remarkable and just carrying the industry right now. So yeah, realistically I feel like Roman should kind of wipe the floor with him, but Logan Paul, he’s surprised me the past couple of matches. So I’m gonna watch like everybody else and see what’s what.”