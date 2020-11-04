RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston was apparently annoyed by the use of a reference to his WWE Title loss to Brock Lesnar this past Monday night.

For those who missed it, the back & forth between The Hurt Business and The New Day saw MVP taunt Kofi for how quickly he dropped the WWE Title to Lesnar back on the October 4, 2019 SmackDown on FOX premiere.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account later posted a photo from the Lesnar vs. Kingston match and asked, “Too soon? #WWERAW”

Kofi responded and included a President Obama GIF, writing, “Why y’all keep bringing up old $&%+?”

Kofi’s tweet led to heat on WWE, MVP and the WWE On FOX account from fans.

On a related note, one fan responded with a photo from Kofi’s first-ever WWE United States Title win, which was over MVP on the June 1, 2009 RAW episode.

Kofi responded to the photo and said this was one of his favorite matches in his career.

MVP responded to Kofi and agreed, writing, “Mine too! [clinking glasses emoji] [fist emoji]”

RAW saw Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business defeat Kofi and Xavier Woods in a non-title match, setting them up for a future title match. Woods and Kofi are set to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a non-title match at WWE Survivor Series on November 22.

