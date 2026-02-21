A major moment in modern WWE News history remains WrestleMania 35, where Kofi Kingston defeated Bryan Danielson to capture the WWE Championship and ignite the fan-driven movement known as Kofimania. Speaking recently with Pete Rosenberg, Kingston reflected on the four-month run that followed, describing the build to his title victory as creatively satisfying. “To me, it was perfect,” Kingston said. “We’re all perfectionists… There’s a lot of little things that we want to nitpick… We wouldn’t be here unless we had that level of wanting to be perfect, but I think leading up to it, leading up to Kofimania was perfect.”

Kingston noted that the title reign itself unfolded smoothly behind the scenes, which created concern that momentum could shift quickly. That shift occurred in October 2019 when Brock Lesnar defeated him on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX to win the WWE Championship. Reflecting on that transition, Kingston acknowledged the realities of presentation and booking decisions. “People will never understand what we have to go through to give you what you saw on TV,” he said. “Leading up to [losing to Lesnar]… there were many alternatives to it, but we present what we’re supposed to present… We take a lot of pride in being able to deliver what we’ve been given… It was what it was.”

Kingston emphasized that he does not place blame on Lesnar, pointing instead to the structure of the business. “We’re given a task to complete, and it’s our job as performers to complete that task,” he stated. “I’m glad that people cared.” His comments add context to ongoing Wrestling Rumors discussions about championship booking and the long-term impact of Kofimania.

From a broader perspective, Kingston’s reflection underscores how fan-driven movements can reshape WWE programming, even if the momentum is later redirected. The brief reign remains a reference point in WWE News coverage regarding representation, audience engagement, and the balance between organic crowd reactions and corporate creative strategy.