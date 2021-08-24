Former WWE champion and top company superstar Kofi Kingston was noticeably absent from this weekend’s SummerSlam pay per view, as well as this evening’s edition of Monday Night Raw, with no mention of the New Day member’s whereabouts. His partner, Xavier Woods, ended up performing a segment by himself at SummerSlam, and battled the Miz on this evening’s show.

According to PW Insider, Kingston is not currently cleared to compete for in-ring action, nor was he on the road for WWE’s big event in Las Vegas. The report mentions that the New Day were set to feud with The Miz and John Morrison, but those plans seem to be scrapped as Miz turned on Morrison on Raw.

Stay tuned for more updates on Kingston.