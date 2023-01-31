Kofi Kingston has faced a slew of different opponents in his WWE run, but the New Day member has revealed his five favorites in a new interview.

Kingston chatted with TV Insider to promote NXT Vengeance Day, where he and Xavier Woods will be defending the NXT Tag Team Titles in a Fatal-Four Way matchup. During the interview, the former world champion discussed the NXT run, as well as his top picks for opponents. Highlights can be found below.

Names his five favorite opponents:

We’ll keep Usos as one. I’ll say the Usos for sure. If you’ve seen our tag matches, then I don’t need to explain it. Dolph Ziggler, he and I joke that back in the day we could have a best-of-500 series. Every match was always fun and incredible. I actually like having matches with Sami Zayn because of the visceral reactions he is able to garner from the crowd. Kevin Owens is actually really good. His skill level is amazing. Our matches are always great. Edge is really good. One of the first for me. When you’re in the ring with him, you just know it’s going to be good because he is an amazing storyteller and competitor.

Whether he’s enjoyed the New Day’s run in NXT: