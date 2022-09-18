Big E suffered a broken neck during a tag team match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown earlier this year.

Big E took a belly-to-belly from Ridge Holland, landing on the top of his head. He was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken neck. The good news is that he has no spinal damage.

While speaking to TMZ, Kofi Kingston talked about Big E’s injury.

“With E’s situation and him breaking his neck … you’re reminded of just how dangerous what we do is… It only takes one second for everything to go awry… With his situation, we really lucked out.”

