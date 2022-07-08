WWE superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston chatted with Sebastian Hackl on the Die Woche program on Instagram, where Kingston had an in-depth conversation about his desire for WWE to bring an event to his homecountry of Ghana, as well as his thoughts on current reigning Intercontinental champion, Gunther. Highlights from the interview are below.

Hopes WWE will run a live event in Ghana:

Oh man, I think it’s one of my dreams [WWE hosting a Premium Live Event in Ghana] because I feel like, especially — so I’ve always been so supported by the Ghanaian people and especially going back in 2019, being able to go to Ghana as WWE Champion, I’ve never experienced such just love and support and happiness and people just so proud for me to be there and I feel like if we were to have a WWE event, wow, it would just be amazing, not just for me. There’s just a huge wrestling fan base over there and the energy is just unmatched, a lot of people say that. Africa is obviously a welcoming continent and the different countries like to welcome people from outside but, more particularly, Ghana tends to be — a lot of people say that Ghana is just like the most welcoming nation in Africa and I might be bias but I’ve never met anybody that has gone to Ghana and has not felt completely welcomed, completely changed in a lot of different ways. It would just be amazing to have that and I say nothing is impossible, nothing is impossible.

Throws praise to Ludwig Kaiser and current I.C. champion Gunther:

Well look man, I think they are [Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser] — everyone knows — everyone maybe doesn’t know but, if you’ve looked at Gunther’s history, he is very good, he is very good. I think it was only a matter of time before he became a champion and here he is as the Intercontinental Champion less than what? Like two months into his debut on the main roster. That is incredible when you think about it and how much prestige the Intercontinental Championship has man and him and Ludwig I think have an amazing dynamic and I think what a lot of people don’t know right now but they will is that Ludwig can go too. He can go, you know? He can go. Right now, he’s out there talking a bunch of trash and hyping Gunther up, you know? But at the same time man, they’re both very, very good so I think that it is a great acquisition for the SmackDown roster, for WWE, obviously for Germany. I’m sure you guys are really, really proud to see y’all boys up there doing their thing and doing it very well man. I think that Gunther is kind of wise beyond his years. I see a lot of maturity in his style and aggressiveness and just the way that he — you know, his mentality, he’s not scared, he’s not scared. He feels like he belongs and I’ll watch a lot of his matches and be like, oh man, he’s only been on the roster for like three months and he’s already doing these incredible [things] so, seeing a match against him and Ricochet is like, you know, the two kind of opposites kind of going at it but at the same time, they bring out the best in each other, you know what I’m saying? So I’m excited to see what the future holds. If this is the beginning, the future’s very, very bright for Gunther and Ludwig.