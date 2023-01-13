WWE superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston recently joined SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return, whether that will lead to WWE being sold, and how regardless, his job remains the same…put on excellent matches. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Admits that a lot of WWE talent have no idea what is happening with WWE:

I think we kind of all have the same mentality like whatever happens outside of the company is going to happen. We really have no idea what’s transpiring, but our role remains the same, it’s just go out there and put on great matches.

Says regardless of a potential sale talent’s job is to go out and put on good matches:

That is the one thing, regardless of whoever’s in charge or whoever owns this or that, you know what I mean, that’s what we’re gonna do. That’s what we’re always gonna do. So that is the most important thing, I think, the mentality for us is just to kind of, like you said, laser vision and keep putting on great matches. So that’s what we’re gonna do.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)