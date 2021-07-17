WWE superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Metro to hype up this weekend’s Money In The Bank pay per view, where the New Day member will be challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the New Day misses yelling at kids:

To be honest, we fantasize about it all the time. I tell people that I had the most fun in my career when I was yelling at children, and threatening to ground children, and threatening children. No matter whether they’re good or bad guys, The New Day’s act is hinged on interacting with the crowd, and getting that atmosphere back after more than a year will be a huge boost. The New Day, what we do in particular, is we mess around with people in the crowd. Giving almost as much if not more to the people in the crowd than we are in the ring! It’s big part of what we do. I used to love just doing out there and antagonizing children. They will always remember that moment of when, ‘I cheered for this guy against The New Day, he threatened to ground me but my guy beat him.’ I love that dynamic, it’s so much fun and we think about it all the time, but these people won’t stop cheering for us. These people like their pancakes and their Booty-Os too much.

If the New Day thought about going heel again: